An extension for tranche two participants specifically has been granted for further actions also.

The deadline for the catch crops actions in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has been extended for 2024.

In a circular to advisers, the Department of Agriculture announced that the catch crops action deadline, as well as the catch crops element of both the environmental management of arable fallow and geese and swans (arable) actions, have been extended.

For both tranche one and tranche two participants for this year only, the final date for establishing the catch crop in the above three actions is now 30 September.

“The majority of spring cereal crops are only approaching ripening as a result of a delay in the spring sowing calendar earlier in the year.

“Consequently, significant areas of spring crops have yet to be harvested, despite approaching mid-September,” the Department said.

Tranche two only

An extension for tranche two participants specifically has been granted for the grass margins, protection and maintenance of archaeological monuments and riparian buffer strips arable-based actions for 2024 also.

The deadline for these actions is now also 30 September 2024.