Calf exports were up around 20,000 head to 156,050 for the first four months of the year.

A 20% surge in live exports has resulted in the number of cattle and calves sold to Northern Ireland or shipped abroad topping 220,000 by early May.

Figures compiled by Bord Bia show that the number of cattle and calves sold to export markets reached 223,962 by the week ending Friday, 9 May.

This was an increase of 37,000 head on the same period in 2024, and 30,000 head, or 13.5%, more than was exported in 2023.

Weanlings

While exports have increased sharply across all cattle categories, sales of weanlings abroad recorded the most pronounced lift.

Weanling exports were up a massive 72% on 2024, calf shipments increased by 15%, stores by 18% and mature cattle by a whopping 26%.

Calf exports were up around 24,000 head to 168,707. The Netherlands and Spain remain the biggest outlets, with the two countries taking close to 125,000 calves or 74% of the total for the year to 9 May.

Poland and Italy were the other important markets, taking close to 32,500 calves this spring.

Weanling exports have increased by around 7,000 head this spring to reach 19,662 by Friday, 9 May.

Jump in exports

The jump in exports of weanlings – and store cattle – has been attributed to increased demand in emerging markets in Eastern Europe, and a lift in sales to more traditional outlets in Italy and Middle East.

The firm trade for cattle in Northern Ireland has contributed to the significant lift in exports of mature cattle.

Over 26,000 head were purchased by Northern buyers this spring, compared to around 19,000 last year, and 18,000 in 2023. Bord Bia pointed out that supplies of cattle for slaughter and for further feeding remained tight in Northern Ireland.