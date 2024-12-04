Cattle dealers have as much a part to play in the spread of TB as badgers and deer, former president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Pat McCormack has claimed.

Speaking from the floor at the association’s AGM this week in Limerick, McCormack said it is his understanding that half of farmers that have gone down with TB bought in an animal shortly beforehand.

“Certainly, the deer and the badger are a huge challenge. Equally, if you go into any mart or you follow the cattle trade or the livestock industry over a period of time, there are others who provide a challenge; they provided a challenge in the eradication of brucellosis.

Huge impact

“Whether you want to call them a broker or a dealer, they have huge impact out there.

“Right across the country, they are in every parish with a handy bit of a lorry and a huge legacy to carry,” he said.

McCormack added that he is aware of animals sold at a dairy sale last spring with up to 10 movements.

He added this is “unacceptable” and “the number of movements without a test has to be prohibited”.

Current ICMSA president Denis Drennan’s address contained similar sentiments.

The Kilkenny man said a focus is needed on wildlife, alongside “all actors in animal movement” playing their part.

Topic

TB was a prominent topic raised by farmers at the AGM.

Responding to questions at the meeting, Department of Agriculture secretary general Brendan Gleeson said “not too many things keep me awake at night, but TB does”.

Gleeson added that a revision of the TB policy is needed, which should address many factors, including animal movement and wildlife.

“All sources of infection have to be carefully watched, that would be something to be considered in the context of a revised policy, which we clearly need,” he said.