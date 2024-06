A number of cattle have died after the vehicle they were in overturned.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that it was a single-vehicle collision and occurred at approximately 5.20am on 4 June in the Ballinacarrow area of Ballymote, Co Sligo.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Sligo County Council said that the road was closed for a period following the collision with diversions in place, but re-opened later that day.