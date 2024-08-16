A number of livestock died as a result of the collision.

A number of cattle were killed in Co Fermanagh this week. They were hit by a lorry after breaking out of a nearby field, the Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

The collision happened on the Old Belfast Road, Brookeborough – 15 minutes outside Enniskillen - shortly before 5.20am on Monday morning, 12 August.

“It was reported a lorry collided with cattle that had broken out of a nearby field in the area and were running loose.

“A number of livestock died as a result of the collision. The area has since been cleared,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.