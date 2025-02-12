Photo from the search operation in Ballinasloe. / An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have seized a cattle prod among a number of weapons in a search operation targeting an organised criminal group.

Four men - three aged in their 20s and one in his 30s - were arrested in the raids targeting the group based in Co Galway and neighbouring counties.

The men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Garda stations in the northwestern region.

The organised crime group is believed to be involved in serious criminality including possession and discharge of firearms, drug dealing, drug intimidation, burglaries and serious assaults in east Galway and neighbouring areas.

Searches

Searches were carried out at six residential properties on Wednesday morning 12 February in Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Taughmaconnell and Athlone, Co Roscommon; Athlone, Co Westmeath; and Banagher and Cloghan, Co Offaly.

Apart from the cattle prod, two vehicles were seized, along with phones and weapons, including a machete, knives and a taser.

The operation involved gardaí from Galway, Westmeath and Offaly divisions, supported by the Armed Support Unit from the northwestern and eastern regions.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

