Transmission of TB between species is significantly lower than within species according to a senior Department of Agriculture vet.

There is more transmission of TB from cattle to other cattle than from badgers to cattle, senior Department of Agriculture official Damien Barrett has said.

He told an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) meeting in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, last week that while TB may well be introduced to a herd by badgers, there is an amplification process going on in the cattle, which is leading to bigger TB breakdowns.

The link between wildlife and TB is well established but the level of transmission between badger to badger and cattle to cattle is higher than the transmission between the two species, he added.

Estimates

“There are seven million cattle in the country and our estimates are that there are between 90,000 and 120,000 badgers. Even if there were 200,000 badgers it’s significantly less than the number of cattle.”

Acknowledging the wildlife factor in the spread of the disease, he said more focus needs to be put on transmission between cattle.

Citing a study in the UK conducted on several thousand TB breakdowns, he said a few messages from that showed that the reproduction rate (R0) differed across herd size.

Herd sizes

“Our understanding of TB over the years is that the R0 is about 1.5. In that study, that’s proven in herds of about 30.

“When that was applied in herds of 400, they calculated the R0 to be 4.9.

“That means every infected animal is infecting five more animals which, in turn, are infecting five more.”

The meeting drew a crowd from right across the southern half of the country.

Chaired by Cork north IFA chair, Pat O’Keeffe, farmers had the floor during the question and answer session, where many highlighted their own difficulties that they have experienced with the disease.

This included those who had gone clear for decades and maintained best practice when it came to biodiversity, and some who had closed herds yet they still found themselves with a number of reactors.