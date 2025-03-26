GAEC 2 proposals are currently with the European Commission. When these are finalised, impacted farmers will be written to by the Department. \ Claire Nash

Farmers in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) whose land falls under GAEC 2 have been advised to proceed with care if redrawing parcels.

IFA policy executive Shane Whelan said for those splitting parcels to take some land out of GAEC 2, it could cause issues for ACRES.

“Don’t go splitting individual parcels if they are involved in individual ACRES actions.

“You’ll solve one problem, but you’ll create a bigger problem somewhere else as well. So just be cautious of that,” he said.

Whelan was speaking at a meeting of Kerry IFA last week. GAEC 2, which will restrict drainage and ploughing on peatlands that fall under the conditionality, was discussed among other issues.

GAEC 2 proposals are currently with the European Commission.

When these are finalised, impacted farmers will be written to by the Department. Farmers or their advisers can also check on agfood.ie.