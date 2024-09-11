A dairy farmer from Cavan has been crowned the FBD Young Farmer of the Year for 2024.

Christopher Cahill scooped the prize at an awards ceremony on Tuesday night in Laois.

Cahill is a 30-year-old dairy farmer and a graduate of the Sustainable Agriculture Master’s degree from UCD. He entered a share farming arrangement in 2021 in Co Meath with the assistance of the Macra Land Mobility Service and has since expanded the dairy enterprise from 110 cows to 250 crossbred cows.

He was also named the category award winner for Land Mobility at the awards.

The Cavan man also owns Cavan Grassland Consultancy Ltd, a grass measurement and management service provider across the north midlands area.

Category winners

The evening also saw a number of additional category winners:

David Melody originally from Clare but farming in Kilkenny was named runner up and won the Career Farm Management category.

Sarah Kelly of Sligo was named Best Young Entrant.

Martin O’Reilly of Laois was named the winner of the Dairy category and also won the Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Young Farmer of the Year award.

Jamie Hannon of Sligo was named the Drystock category winner.

Séamus Leahy won the Other Enterprises category.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards which were held at the Heritage Hotel in Laois.

Talent

Elaine Houlihan, Macra president said that the awards recognise and celebrate the talent, dedication and hard work of young farmers across Ireland since its inception over 26 years ago and has always showcased the very best of Irish farming.

“Tonight’s winner Christopher Cahill really demonstrates the talent of Ireland’s young farmers. In fact, all of the finalists here tonight highlight the best and the brightest in the industry.

"Congratulations to Christopher and all of tonight’s winners. We thank FBD for sponsoring these awards for the last 26 years and the IFA for their partnership. It is our young farmers who are the future of farming in this country and these awards ensure that the future of farming has its night in the spotlight,” she said.

Hard work

Tomás Ó'Midheach, CEO, FBD Insurance, said the award is a reflection of Christopher Cahill’s unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work.

“FBD Insurance is proud to maintain our long-standing partnership with Macra na Feirme and the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards. We take great pride in supporting initiatives that celebrate the remarkable achievements of young farmers and their vital contributions to the farming community. We hope these awards will continue to inspire the next generation to build strong, sustainable farm businesses for the future.”

Vision

IFA president Francie Gorman said the energy and vision shown by the entrants to the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards is very encouraging for the future.

“There is a wealth of talent in farming and we’re delighted to be part of this competition with Macra. I hope those who took part will consider a leadership role in the future. They are already very accomplished with their own farm enterprise. From here, we would like to see them contribute outside the farmgate. It’s very rewarding and it’s an opportunity to shape the future for their families and their communities.”