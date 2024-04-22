Macra's national AGM will be hosted by Cavan Macra on Saturday 11 May at Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Resort in Cavan.

Lakeland Dairies will sponsor this year's AGM.

A large contingent of county and regional delegates from across the country, members of the Macra's national staff, national officers and presidential team will be in attendance.

Ahead of the event, Cavan Macra representatives and Macra president Elaine Houlihan travelled to Lakeland's head office to launch the AGM.

Chair of Lakeland Dairies Niall Matthews said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Macra AGM, especially as it takes place in Cavan this year.

"Macra is a tremendous organisation and plays a critical role in shaping policy to benefit young farmers, as well as being a hugely important social outlet for so many people in rural Ireland.

"Generational renewal is central to the ongoing success of our sector and I know this will be an important theme at the Macra AGM in May. We look forward to attending on the day and we wish delegates a successful event.”

Cavan Macra chair Enda Shalvey said: “Cavan Macra are very grateful for Lakeland Dairies' sponsorship and are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cavan on 11 May.”

As part of the event, Cavan Macra has organised a banquet and live entertainment by 4 Degrees West.