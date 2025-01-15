The CBV is a value ICBF generates on all cattle that are likely to be finished as beef. \ Claire Nash

The commercial beef value (CBV) of cattle is now available for free on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF) HerdPlus app.

The requirement for HerdPlus membership has been removed and the CBV profile is accessible to all farmers with an ICBF login “for the foreseeable future”, the ICBF has said.

This should allow farmers selling cattle to get the CBV from the app to provide to potential buyers. Similarly, the ICBF said it is encouraging buyers to request this information.

Tracker

Farmers can view the CBVs of cattle currently in their herd and, as the beef finishing profile is also now available for free.

The tracker can be used to search for different animal types being offered for sale (eg dairy, beef or dairy-beef), which animals are being offered in which marts and what age these animals are.