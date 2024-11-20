CF Pharma is a Kilkenny pharmaceutical lab which develops and manufactures veterinary medical devices and nutraceuticals for equine and livestock. / Philip Doyle

CF Pharma Group CEO, Clare Hughes, has been announced as a finalist in the 2024 Ernest Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

The company’s founder and CEO, Clare Hughes has been shortlisted for the EY entrepreneur award with 23 other nominees where an overall winner will be selected at a gala awards ceremony later this month.

A spokesperson for CF Pharma said that this recognition underscores Hughes’s leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and significant contributions to the growth and innovation for the nutraceutical industry.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be recognised as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of The Year awards," said Hughes.

"This nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone at CF Pharma since our establishment in 2015. We are driven by a shared vision to improve global health outcomes, and it is truly humbling to have our efforts acknowledged in this way."

Awards

The EY Entrepreneur of The Year awards celebrate the achievements of leaders who have demonstrated outstanding vision, resilience, and impact in their industries.

As a finalist, Hughes joins an exclusive group of entrepreneurs who have made remarkable strides in creating sustainable businesses, driving innovation, and making a lasting impact on their sectors.

This year’s finalists have been shortlisted out of more than 200 nominations by an independent judging panel of previous winners.

“Under Clare’s leadership, CF Pharma has experienced tremendous growth, advancing its mission to deliver high-quality, accessible nutraceutical products, medical devices and novel health food supplements to animal and humans worldwide,” added the CF Pharma spokesperson.

“Her commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices has been central to the company's success.”