Chanelle Pharma has announced that Pat McLoughlin has been appointed as its new general manager.

McLoughlin will oversee all operations across manufacturing, engineering, OPEX, supply chain, quality control (QC), and facilities in his new role.

Chanelle Pharma is a manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals for human and animal health, headquartered in Loughrea Co Galway, employs more than 700 people across Ireland, the UK, Portugal, and Jordan.

Company CEO Angelo Gatto said that McLoughlin Pat brings unparalleled expertise in enhancing operational efficiency and optimising business functions.

“Pat’s outstanding leadership and proven track record in operational excellence will be key to accelerating Chanelle Pharma’s growth and transformation,” he said.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to his leadership in shaping the future of our operations.”

Pat McLoughlin, new general manager. / Chanelle Pharma.

Career

McLoughlin comes into the role with more than 20 years of senior management experience in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer healthcare industries.

He has worked in senior leadership roles at organisations such as B. Braun and GlaxoSmithKline.

McLoughlin said that he looks forward to working on strategic leadership, process optimization, and team development, with a strong emphasis on operational excellence and quality improvements.

“I am excited to join Chanelle Pharma at such a pivotal time in its journey,” he said.

“The company’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering high-quality products globally is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this legacy and drive continued success.”