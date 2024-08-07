Finn McGrath (10) from Laragh, between Castleblaney and Carrickmacross, passed away at the weekend following the accident.

Tributes have been paid to a young boy from Co Monaghan who tragically lost his life following a fatal farm incident involving a quad bike.

Finn McGrath (10) from Laragh, between Castleblayney and Carrickmacross, passed away at the weekend following the incident, which is being investigated by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Lisdoonan National School, where Finn was a pupil, paid tribute to his “gentle and kind nature”.

“Our deepest condolences to Caroline, Paul, Jack, Ella Rose and all the McGrath and Keenan families on the passing of our dear pupil Finn.

“His gentle and kind nature, along with his little grin, will never be forgotten.

“He will be missed by the whole school community. May he rest in peace,” the school’s staff said.