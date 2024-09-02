The wristbands have been used in previous years.

Child safety wristbands will be handed out to children attending the National Ploughing Championships 2024.

The Keeping You Safe wristbands allow for a parent or guardian’s phone number to be written down in case children wander.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has said the initiative is returning on the back of its success in previous years, with 40,000 FBD-supported wristbands to be handed out at entrances to the site.

Ploughing 2024 will take place at Ratheniska, Co Laois, on 17-19 September.

Under 12s have free entry to the Ploughing once accompanied by an adult and the NPA has advised those planning on attending this year’s Ploughing to book tickets on the NPA website to guarantee entry on the day of choice.

“With a huge number of attendees expected over the course of the three days these wristbands give reassurance and great peace-of-mind to all at the event and add immensely to visitor enjoyment experience,” the NPA's managing director Anna May McHugh commented.

McHugh stated that an on-site playground, baby changing areas, a fun fair, pony games, sporting Heroes, TV stars and toy stands are among the event's attractions well-suited to children.

The CEO of FBD Insurance Tomás Ó Midheach commented that the wristbands have proven “incredibly effective in helping to reunite children with their parents or loved ones, while providing peace of minds to families as they enjoy their day at the Ploughing."

“Our hope is that all children will wear the FBD wristbands and have a fun and safe day when they visit Ploughing 2024.”