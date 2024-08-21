Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue TD speaking in Shanghai, in May 2023.

China’s ministry of commerce is opening an investigation into subsidies paid to European dairy farmers.

The probe covers cheese and some fresh milk products.

While Ireland is not a major exporter of cheese to the country, the expansion of China’s investigations into agricultural trade with the EU is another escalation of the dispute, which began with the EU’s proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

In June, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the EU. That would mainly affect Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, but any further targeting of the dairy trade could have a significant impact on the Irish dairy sector. However, both investigations are scheduled to take a year to complete, so there are no immediate changes in trading conditions.

On the EV dispute, the EU made a small concession this week by slightly reducing the level of punitive tariffs but has not moved to abandon them.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is scheduled to lead a trade mission to China in the coming weeks.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said “yet again” Irish dairy products might end up as collateral damage in a trade war that wasn’t of their own making.

Dairy Industry Ireland has called on the European Commission and Irish Government to resolve the investigation quickly.