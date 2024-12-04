On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that balancing payments for the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme had commenced. \ Ramona Farrelly

Payments of over €357m are on the way to farmers’ bank accounts in time for Christmas.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a number of scheme payments since the beginning of the week, with money expected to reach farmersin the coming days.

These ANC balancing payments are worth approximately €36.15m to farmers, with the full payment sum priced at €241m.

To date, 99% of eligible applicants have received their payment under the scheme.The €241m total ANC payment to 96,731 farmers is an increase on previous years, with €238m paid to 95,000 farmers at balancing stage in 2023.

This year’s Beef Welfare Scheme (BWS) payments begun issuing on Tuesday. Some 23,132 suckler farmers are to receive €19.98m.

On Monday, the minister announced balancing payments for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistribution of Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) schemes, with some €270m under these currently on the way to farmers. These balancing payments will bring the total paid to 116,449 farmers under these schemes to €807m. Some 98% of eligible applicants are presently in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

Young farmers

This year’s Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) payment issued on the same day. A total of €31m is being paid out to 5,584 young farmers.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and my Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed,” the minister stated.