People turned up in droves in support of the parade in Nenagh on Saturday.

At 6pm on Saturday 23 December, over 30 decorated tractors, combine harvesters and vintage argi-vehicles lit up the streets of Nenagh for its annual parade raising just under €15,000 from monies counted so far.

This year, the parade was in aid of The A Team, North Tipperary’s Youth Club for Autistic Children and Nenagh’s Billy Goulding, a young boy who was suddenly paralysed from the neck down at the age of two.

The day kicked off at noon as festive cheer was brought to the town of Nenagh. A Christmas funfair was hosted in Nenagh Railway Station for local children to enjoy with their families. It featured a giant snow globe, a multitude of amusement games and people also had the opportunity to enjoy free train rides.

A Christmas market was set up inside the town for people to browse and purchase trinkets. An array of different Disney characters roamed the streets of Nenagh from 2pm onwards.

Nenagh Fire Brigade escorted Santa to town in advance of the parade which kicked off at 6pm sharp despite the extreme weather conditions. Sixty children on decorated pedal tractors led the parade proudly through the streets.

The streets were closed down by An Garda Síochána in support of the parade. Even with the heavy rain, huge crowds of people turned up in droves in support of the parade. Starting in Liffey Street, the parade moved through McDonagh street, down Pearse Street, into Kenyon Street, turning into Stafford Street and it finished at Nenagh Mart. The parade was also featured by RTÉ as part of its national news coverage.

The parade featured over 30 decorated tractors, combine harvesters and vintage argi-vehicles and an array of different Disney and Christmas characters such as Santa Claus, The Grinch and Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

A giant handmade gingerbread house and a Christmas cracker float with an elf's workshop in the centre also featured.

These were proudly made by an 80-year-old man named Oliver Kennedy.

Albert Purcell, lead organiser of Christmas Tractors Nenagh, commented on the success of the parade: “It really was an amazing day and such a success for our community. We just want to sincerely thank everyone who came out and supported us on the day and helped us to raise such vital funds for these two amazing causes which were The A Team North Tipp and Billy Goulding’s Recovery story. The businesses of Nenagh were just amazing in how they supported us in the run-up to our big day and of course I want to thank the Agricultural Society of North Tipperary for all their hard work which made this tractor run possible."

This sentiment was echoed by Ailish Cleary, founder of The A Team, North Tipperary’s Youth Club for Autistic Children.

“I believe we had the most joyful and community oriented place in the world last night. Despite the rain, those from our surrounding community and from afar came out in their thousands to support us. We are extremely grateful for the hard work, dedication and kindness of the farming community who created this amazing event and we are so proud of the people of Nenagh who not only believe in the magic of Christmas, but also believe in The A Team's mission of helping autistic children and their families.”

Donations

Christmas Tractors Nenagh has raised just under €15,000 so far this year. However, donations from their online idonate account, which is under Christmas Tractors Nenagh 2023, and various cheque donations are yet to be included. If you would like to make a donation, that can still be done online through their idonate page.

Billy Goulding’s mother, Eileen Goulding, commented on the impact that these donations have for her family.

"Billy hasn't the use of himself from the neck down, life for him is like being trapped inside his own body. His mind is perfect, his little body has just stopped for now.This has been life-changing for our family. Someone has to be with him 24-7. It’s incredibly full on.

"Unless you're a parent with a kid like Billy, you will never know the deep heartbreak and future worries that circle my mind every single day, as my husband regularly reminds me, it's a different life for us now.

"We really don't know how on earth we were so lucky for Albert Purcell to have come across Billy and for him to have fallen in love with him. All I know is that the financial cost of helping Billy has been taken off our shoulders.

"That’s everything from various different equipment, physio, guided hands and so much more. We really do depend on Christmas Tractors Nenagh to fight forward another year and to give Billy the life he deserves. Saturday was the best parade yet - the weather was terrible but the crowds were huge."