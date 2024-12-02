Arla has said Bovaer claims to reduce enteric methane emissions from cows on average by 27%.

Arla has refuted allegations on social media about the safety of the feed additive Bovaer in dairy cow diets stating that the claims are completely false.

The UK milk processor has received criticism in recent days following its decision to trial the feed additive as part of a new emissions reduction initiative with retailers Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco.

Allegations have also been made online that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was linked with the company which manufactures Bovaer, DSM.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal an Arla spokesperson said: “The information spreading online surrounding our link to Bill Gates and the safety of the Bovaer feed additive is completely false.

"The health and safety of both consumers and animals is always our number one priority and Arla would never compromise on the quality or high standards of the milk we produce."

Approved use

"Bovaer has already been extensively and safely used across Europe and at no point during the trial will there be any impact on the milk as it does not pass from the cow into the milk."

Regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and UK Food Standards Agency, have approved its use based on evidence that it does not harm the animals or negatively impact their health, productivity, or the quality of milk.

DSM has said that Bovaer is safe for use and effective in reducing emissions and it said the announcement of the trials in the UK "has caused mistruths and misinformation about its safety".

"Bovaer development began 15 years ago and enables farmers to reduce methane emissions from dairy, beef, and other ruminant herds, to help avoid global warming.

"Regulatory and scientific trials show that Bovaer poses no risk to health for consumers nor animals and it has no impact on milk production or reproduction," DSM said in a statement.

National Farmers Union (NFU) dairy board chair Paul Tompkins said that Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) research has shown that shoppers are generally positive about methane-suppressing products if human and animal health are not affected.

"It’s critical we also have a strong evidence base to give farmers the confidence to use these products. This trial project between Arla, Morrisons, Aldi and Tesco could help provide this evidence," he said.

Safe for consumers

Britain’s Food Standards Agency in 2023 stated that the main ingredient in Bovaer (3NOP) is safe for consumers and the environment. It also said that the additive was successful in reducing methane production in ruminants when fed daily at the proposed dose.

A number of studies have been carried out at Teagsc Moorepark with feed additives being fed in the parlour, through a total mixed ration (TMR) diet and in the minerals before shaking on the silage.

The main ingredient in Bovaer - 3NOP - has proven to reduce enteric methane by 22% when fed as part of a TMR, according to Teagasc researcher Dr Hazel Costigan.

