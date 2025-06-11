Brook Lodge is understood to have been bought by a local business person.

Good properties put up for auction continue to sell well.

In Co Clare, Brook Lodge on 79ac, at Tulla, sold for €1.27m, over the asking price of €1m. It was sold by Goffs Property.

Bidding opened at €800,000 and the holding went on the market at €1.221m. The buyer is understood to be a local businessman.

The good price reflected the continued strong demand for landed property in Co Clare, Goffs auctioneer Andrew Nolan said afterwards.

The same auctioneers sold an equestrian holding in Co Limerick. Spring Lodge on c100ac, at Manister, opened at €1.8m and went on the market at €2.35m. It sold at €2.425m. The guide price was €2m.

Spring Lodge at Manister, Co Limerick, sold for €2.425m.

In Co Laois, a c60ac farm was sold in lots for a total of €1.59m or €26,613/ac, well over the guide price. The property at Ballynagall, Ballickmoyler, was sold by Joe Coogan Auctioneers.

The 60ac at Ballynagall was offered in the entire but went on to sell in lots.

When offered in the entire, there was no bid – the holding was split and all interest was in the individual lots.

Lot one of c5.18ac sold for €190,000. Lot two of 9.7ac sold for €221,000. Lot three was c34.08ac with a cottage and sheds. It sold for €940,000. Lot four was 10.7ac and it sold for €240,000. A neighbouring dairy farmer bought two of the lots.