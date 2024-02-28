A tractor run in north Clare has raised a mighty €21,167 for Embrace Farm. Members of the organising committee presented the charity with a cheque last week.
The event was held at Lahinch promenade last December in memory of John Brennan from Ennistymon – a 13-year-old who was tragically killed in a farm incident in April 2020.
Embrace Farm played a very important role in supporting the young man’s family in the aftermath of the tragedy and does so right around the country when such tragic events sadly occur.
