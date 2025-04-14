Macra national president Elaine Houlihan and Clare Macra chair Lisa Quinn with Alan Keane, Whelans Garage, and Martin McNamara, Clare Marts, at the 2025 Macra AGM launch.

Macra has announced that the Clare branch of the association will host this year’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Ennis this May.

Tickets are now on sale for Macra’s 81st AGM that will take place in the Woodstock Hotel on Saturday 10 May.

The event will include reports and discussion of motions and recommendations, as well as the handover to the newly elected presidential team.

Following the recent election count, the newly elected team will consist of Josephine O’Neill as president, Andrew Dunne as Leinster vice-president, William Clancy as Munster vice-president and John Duffy as northwest vice-president.

AGM committee chair Lisa Quinn said that this year is even more significant with the changing of the presidential team.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, Whelan’s Garage and Clare Mart, for their support and we can’t wait to welcome Macra members from all over the country to the Banner County.”

Attendees and delegates will also be treated to a banquet meal and live music, provided by Switch.

Evening banquet tickets are priced at €50 and can be purchased from the Macra website.

For accommodation bookings, contact the Woodstock Hotel directly and quote Macra to avail of discounted rooms for AGM attendees.

