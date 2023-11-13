Countless farmers have yet to receive any ANC or BISS advance payments, the ICSA has said. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers with scheme applications cleared by the Department of Agriculture should receive the advance portion of their payments without delay, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

ICSA rural development chair Tim Farrell stated that these advance payments, including Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) and Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), cannot face further delays as farmers have bills to pay.

“Countless farmers are yet to receive their ANC or BISS payments – with the majority of whom having received no forewarning that there would be a hold-up in their payments,” Farrell said.

“Lower-income farmers, particularly in the sheep, beef and suckler sectors, cannot cope without these payments.

“Bills need to be paid and supplies need to be got in for the winter, but so many have just been left in limbo; left waiting and waiting for the Department to get around to dealing with their case.”

Earlier delays

Farrell stated that those still left waiting on payments, despite having any outstanding issues on their applications cleared, find they have “very little recourse” to get payments issued.

He said that the payment delays announced by the Department of Agriculture in March should have provided ample time for payments to issue once cases clear.

“Despite considerable opposition from [the] ICSA and other farming organisations, ANC payments were put back by four weeks and BISS payments by two weeks,” he said.

“This should have provided adequate time for payments to be made on time – albeit on their rescheduled dates.

“It’s just not good enough that farmers must endure delays on already delayed payments. The Department needs to do whatever it takes to get this mess sorted.”