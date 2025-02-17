Clonakilty Agricultural College was this year's victor of the Macra and Teagasc colleges challenges day, held on Wednesday, 12 February.

Eight teams from agricultural, equine and horticultural colleges across the country gathered to compete in a range of events designed to test their skills, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

This event has been running in different formats for many years.

The current format is in its 15th year, and has evolved to reflect modern as well as traditional practices.

Sporting challenges

It features competitions in traditional stock judging, tractor driving, welding, fencing and low-cloche construction, as well as a mix of sporting challenges and practical challenges using online tools to innovatively address challenges faced by modern land use.

This year Clonakilty Agricultural College delivered a standout performance, excelling across multiple disciplines to be crowned overall winners on home ground.

The event was covered and televised by TG4, adding an extra dimension of exposure.

FRS Farm Services sponsored two competitions, the FRS memorial scholarship presentation which offers the winner an internship with FRS and an opportunity to work in a dynamic organisation, and FRS fencing competition which challenges students to showcase best practice in fencing.

Pat O’Sullivan, FRS Fencing praised the standard of competition, particularly in the FRS Memorial Scholarship Presentation which this year focussed on the circular economy: "It was wonderful to support the FRS Memorial Scholarship Presentation. The quality of work, depth of knowledge, and effort put in by students were truly impressive. It’s fantastic to see learners from such a diverse range of backgrounds competing at such a high level. Congratulations to Clonakilty Agricultural College for winning this year’s FRS Presentation and FRS Fencing competition."

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), sponsored the Farm Business and Technology Award, which this year challenged students to use online technologies to analyse a given area and to propose practical solutions to protect the quality of water in that area.

Critical tool

Protecting water is a key activity for anyone working in the land-based sector as water quality is of critical national importance.

Niall Beirne, head of corporate communications at NBI, spotlighted technology as a critical tool in modern land use practice: “The NBI farm business and technology challenge focuses on how technology enhances farming and other land use industries. In successive years of this competition, the standard of knowledge and use of technology to support land-based sectors of agriculture, horticulture and equine continues to rise.

"NBI are delighted to see this continued progression, demonstrated by the friendly but fiercely competitive preparation and engagement from the colleges. Well done to all the students and in particular, Ballyhaise Agricultural College, on their success.”