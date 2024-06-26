Average growth rate across the country at the minute is around 50kg/ha/day. \ Donal O'Leary

Some co-ops have moved to offer farmers feed rebates in light of poor grass growing conditions.

The average growth rate across the country is around 50kg/ha/day, according to PastureBase figures. This is in the region of 20kg to 30kg/ha/day behind what’s normal for the time of year.

As a result, the supplementation of feed is required in many cases, particularly for dairy herds.

As feed sales soar, co-ops have decided to ease the sting of the feed bill by offering promotions or rebates.

Dairygold has been offering €20/t off selected beef and dairy feed delivered before Friday 28 June.

“Feed demand has been strong in recent weeks due to the prevailing on farm conditions with lower grass growth than normal following a wet spring and a cooler June than usual,” a Dairygold spokesperson for the co-op said.

Arrabawn offered a €30/t feed rebate for March and April this year and paid a supplier input support of 1c/l on top of May’s base milk price.

Kerry is offering a deal to its suppliers on the price of a new 14% dairy nut. While the quantity of protein in grass is also taking a hit due to growing conditions, a 15% crude protein concentrate limit applies for animals at grass until 30 September.

Dairygold told the Irish Farmers Journal that current weekly milk volumes are between 2.5% and 3.0% back on 2023 and behind by about 7% in the year to date, compared to 2023.

“While overall milk solids are marginally higher, protein is down and butterfat is up,” they said.