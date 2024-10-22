A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the cow “made its way along the shore to safety”.

A coastguard unit was involved in the rescue of a cow from a cliff in Donegal last week.

Shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday 16 October, Marine Rescue Sub Centre Malin was alerted to an incident at Inch Island.

A local farmer was attempting to rescue a cow that had fallen down an embankment towards the water.

The Greencastle coastguard unit was tasked to the scene and helped the farmer to move the cow away from the cliff.

The cow was then returned to the local farmer’s field.