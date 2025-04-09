I received a welcome update this week from Galway sheep farmer Aidan Mullins that completion of fencing works on a boundary damaged by trees falling from Coillte-owned forestry had been completed.
I had numerous comments since last week’s story from farmers concerned about Aidan’s plight to get his boundary repaired.
The delay was a significant cause of stress in an otherwise excellent lambing season and it is good to see that ewes and lambs now have access to grazing in the field.
I received a welcome update this week from Galway sheep farmer Aidan Mullins that completion of fencing works on a boundary damaged by trees falling from Coillte-owned forestry had been completed.
I had numerous comments since last week’s story from farmers concerned about Aidan’s plight to get his boundary repaired.
The delay was a significant cause of stress in an otherwise excellent lambing season and it is good to see that ewes and lambs now have access to grazing in the field.
SHARING OPTIONS: