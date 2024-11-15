There is a high degree of certainty that by next Tuesday it is going to turn much colder as an Arctic air mass sinks over the country from the north. \ Philip Doyle

The country will be gripped by a cold snap from next week, with temperatures expected to plummet, Met Éireann has warned.

There will be a spell of cold and wintry weather across the country from Monday onwards and throughout much of next week with frost, ice and showers, it said, with the north and parts of the west most affected.

Met Éireann's deputy head of forecasting Liz Coleman said that after an unusually mild start to November, people are going to get “quite a shock” as the temperatures plummet next week, with an advisory issued for Ireland.

“Details are uncertain with the exact track of a low-pressure system on Sunday night and during Monday, but at present, some heavy and persistent rain is expected in the west and north with the possibility of some sleet and snow over parts of Ulster on Monday.

"Met Éireann will be monitoring this situation closely over the weekend.”

High degree of certainty

However, she said that there is a high degree of certainty that by next Tuesday it is going to turn much colder as an Arctic air mass descends over the country from the north.

“Daytime temperatures will often range around 2 to 6°C with night-time temperatures widely falling below freezing, bringing widespread frost and ice.

“The northerly airflow will also bring showers of sleet and snow, these most frequent over the northern half of the country but there is potential for some showers to reach further south. These conditions will bring some hazardous travelling conditions, travel disruptions and poor visibility,” she said.

Coleman said that the extent of the wintry showers in terms of snow is still unclear, but that Met Éireann will have more information as its high-resolution model comes into play, which provides forecast information two days ahead.

“The cold northerly air mass looks set to linger over Ireland until next Friday at least, but possibly into next weekend too, although uncertainty increases after Friday 22 [November].

Potential impacts

Met Éireann said it will issue warnings as necessary over the coming days with the following potential impacts expected:

Hazardous travelling conditions due to frost and ice patches.

Poor visibility in wintry showers.

Travel disruption.

Animal welfare issues.

Read more

Things to remember for keeping milking parlours going this winter

Shake the frost: keeping the water flowing this winter