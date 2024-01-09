To secure the renewal of the nitrates derogation, Ireland must take credible measures now to improve water quality, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Speaking at the IFA AGM on Tuesday, he said that there are challenges that the IFA and the Department of Agriculture must address together.

“Water quality is high on that list. We remain one of the few countries in the European Union to retain a nitrates derogation, but as you are all aware, disappointingly, the upper limit for organic nitrogen utilisation has been reduced to 220kg/hectare from the start of this year.

“All of our combined efforts now must go into retaining the derogation from 2026 onwards,” he said.

The minister said that the sector cannot be complacent and “collectively we must be straight with farmers on the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in”.

He said he is confident that, working with farm bodies and relevant state agencies through the Water Quality Working Group, that “we can do what is necessary”.

Calf transport

“We have challenging EU regulations coming down the tracks on animal transport.

“Irish intervention has already mitigated some of the worst impacts of the original proposals, but there are still significant elements that will cause problems for us. Again, I am confident, that working with farm bodies and the industry, we can navigate our way through this.

“The starting point, however, must be improvements in calf welfare. I am working with stakeholders on initiatives in this regard,” he said.

Future

The minister said that IFA president Francie Gorman now fills “one of the most important roles in Irish society”.

“We must be ambitious for the sector, and positive about its future. We owe that to farmers and to future generations. I am certain that we will achieve far more by working together in a positive way.

“The last three years have been about developing new policy and new schemes and this has caused a lot of policy churn and changes for farmers to grapple with. But we have done the heavy lifting and this year we now can focus on the farming,” he said.

“It has been a hard three years, and this year will be about stability. Now is the time to tell everyone how farmers are delivering. Now is the time to broadcast and promote the great work that farmers are doing and communicate to consumers that farmers are and must be valued. This year will be about getting on [with] farming,” he said.

Payments

The minister urged farmers to have a look at the opportunities to supplement their farm incomes under the new forestry programme where they can incorporate it into their farm.

Rolling out an entirely new framework of schemes has been a “monumental task” for the Department, for advisers and farmers, he said.

“We have, nonetheless, retained our position as among best in class in the EU for making payments with an average of 90% of farmers receiving payments in the first week, an improvement on previous first years of CAP.

“Some ACRES payments unfortunately, due to the complexity of the co-operation scheme, are an outlier in this regard. But, I am confident that, working through the farmers’ charter, we will return to the historical dates farmers are familiar with, and improve on payment schedules for new schemes in 2024,” he said.

Fantastic sector

Concluding, the minister said that the Irish agriculture sector is a fantastic sector. It is a critical part of Irish society and the Irish economy with roots deep in every parish in the country.

"There is a very positive future for Irish agriculture.

This is a progressive, forward-looking sector, active in climate action, investing in cutting-edge research and development and building new economic opportunities to produce the best food in the world.

“This is not said enough. Let's work together this year to ensure that Irish agriculture continues to thrive and develop in the way we know that it can," he said.