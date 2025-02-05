Students can tune in on Tuesday 25 February at 11am to take a virtual look around Shay Galvin's farm.

Part two of Agri Aware’s webinar series 'Come Farm With Me' is set to see farmers join primary schools virtually in the coming weeks.

Launched at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, in 2024, the series welcomed over 24,000 students virtually across broccoli, beef and pig farms prior to Christmas.

This spring, students will get the opportunity to see inside the workings of a tillage, dairy and sheep farm.

Speaking on his farm at the launch, Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said: “It’s a really exciting few weeks ahead, with the upcoming episodes of the Come Farm With Me series.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing the work Irish tillage farmers do and to educate students about the sector and what a typical tillage farm looks like."

Webinar

First up this spring to show primary schools around their farm, Galvin will showcase his tillage farm in Limerick.

He aims to educate students about tillage production, including the growing and harvesting of crops such as wheat, barley, beans and maize, as well as the uses of these crops both in terms of animal feed and in food production.

Later in spring, dairy farmer Gearoid Maher, also from Limerick, will showcase life on his dairy farm before the series finale coming from Co Roscommon on the sheep farm of Aoife Coyle.

The farmers will also join students live on the webinar to answer any questions they may have.

“I hope students enjoy the episode and also that of Gearoid and Aoife on their respective dairy and sheep farms in the coming weeks,” added Galvin.

“At Agri Aware, we are very grateful to all farmers who have opened their gates to educate the next generation of consumers on Irish agriculture and food production.”

If you are interested in being a part of the 'Come Farm With Me' series and would like to learn more about Irish agriculture and food production, check out the Agri Aware website for more.

