The Irish Farmers Journal survey results illustrate the conundrum facing Government and farm leaders regarding the thorny issue of land purchases.

There is widespread support for restricting the purchase of farmland by the super-rich and investors – both institutional and local.

However, farmers are not as gung-ho on controls if these restrictions impinge on their land ownership rights.

While almost two-thirds of the respondents supported tighter controls on the purchase of farmland, it was significant that 35% of farmers were either uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with stricter regulations around land ownership.

There’s an element of ‘control the other lad but don’t control me’ to the debate.

This contradiction is also evident in the actions that farmers want Government to take in order to control land sales.

Sixty-eight per cent said they wanted stricter rules around land purchases, but just 10% wanted a cap on the amount of land an individual can own, and a further 10% supported tightening the rules around agricultural relief.

However, a cap on the level of agricultural relief available on family transfers, if set high enough, is surely the simplest mechanism to halt the accumulation of vast estates by the super-rich.

The big question is whether our politicians have the stomach for such a move?