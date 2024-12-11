The €100/ha tillage payment announced in Budget 2025 has now received the green light from the European Commission.

The Commission has approved a €32.5m scheme to support Irish tillage and horticulture producers in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Under the scheme, the aid will consist of limited amounts in the form of direct grants.

The measure will be open to tillage and horticulture producers that are at risk of losing financial liquidity due to the difficulties in the agricultural market provoked by Russia's war against Ukraine.

The scheme was approved under the state aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF), adopted by the Commission on 9 March 2023 and amended on 20 November 2023 and on 2 May 2024.

Conditions

The Commission found that the Irish scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the TCTF. In particular, the aid will not exceed €280,000 per beneficiary and will be granted no later than 31 December 2024.

The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the TCTF.

On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU state aid rules.