The European Commission must invest in tangible solutions to improve the mental health of farmers, Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after she met the European Commissioner for Agriculture Christopher Hansen in Dublin with farmers on Thursday, she said generational renewal and farmers' mental health were two of the big ticket items discussed with the commissioner.

At a stakeholder event after the IFA AGM, the Fine Gael MEP said that the Commissioner examined the research shared by Teagasc and UCD on mental health and farm safety.

"It was a listening exercise for the commissioner, a speed-dating style layout discussing a number of key issues including generational renewal, women in agriculture, mental health and sustainability. It was a fantastic way to highlight in a very short period of time the key issues impacting farmers on a daily basis," she said.

On generational renewal, it was impressed upon the commissioner that the goal posts cannot keep changing for young farmers. Walsh stressed that there needs to be predictability for farmers who are looking to get into farming.

“Farmers shared their concerns around access to finance and land, market prices and income security, and the mental and physical toll of farming. The mental health of farmers is often overlooked, yet we’re on the verge of a mental health crisis in our agriculture community, particularly amongst young farmers in rural Ireland. It is stealing young people of their futures and leaving devastated families in the wake," Walsh said.

Mental health research

Cork dairy farmer and advocate for farmer mental health Peter Hynes shared his story on the day and researchers from Teagasc and UCD shared their insights into mental health.

"He spent the longest at the mental health table because of his personal interest and the fact that he really wants to see the mental health of farmers grow.

“For the first time ever, and after years of lobbying, farmers’ mental health is now on the political agenda. From my conversations with Commissioner Hansen, I know he has a unique and personal understanding of this issue. It is crucial that this empathy now translates into tangible solutions and financial investment from the Commission over the coming months.

“I hope today was the first of many visits by Commissioner Hansen to Ireland over this five year mandate, and I look forward to continuing my close work with him here and in Brussels," Walsh said.