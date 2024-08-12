The ICSA is urging that any recommendations from the proposed commission are practical and feasible to implement and that they must be backed by sufficient funding and resources.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) says the proposed commission on generational renewal for farming recognises the challenges facing young farmers.

The association said the proposal to establish a commission made by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is “a step in the right direction”.

However, ICSA president Seán McNamara said: “This must be followed by tangible action if we are to secure the future of Irish farming.

"The stark reality is that without immediate and substantial interventions, many young people will continue to turn their backs on farming.”

Young farmers' voices

The ICSA is also urging that any recommendations from the proposed commission are practical and feasible to implement and that they must be backed by sufficient funding and resources.

The association says it will be seeking to ensure that farmer representatives and “the voices of young farmers” are at the forefront of this conversation.

“This new initiative must lead to meaningful change and cannot simply become yet another talking shop,” added McNamara.

“It is vital that this commission delivers concrete results, with a clear focus on removing the barriers that currently prevent young people from committing to a career in farming. The future of our agricultural sector and our rural communities depends on it.”