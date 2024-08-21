The Commission has insisted that recommendations on calf transport made following an audit last year are being implemented. \ Donal O'Leary

The European Commission is working with the Irish authorities on calf exports to ensure that recommendations made as a result of an audit last year are implemented.

“The Commission is following up on the recommendations resulting from this audit with the Irish competent authorities and will continue to monitor the situation,” senior DG SANTE official Bernard Van Goethem stated in a letter to animal rights organisations.

A coalition of 24 animal welfare organisations recently demanded that the Commission halt the shipping of unweaned calves to France, claiming that Ireland was in breach of animal transport regulations by not insisting on the feeding of calves every 12 hours.

Responding to the animal groups’ concerns, Van Goethem said the Commission was committed to the welfare and protection of vulnerable animals during transport and that this had been highlighted in the recommendations and proposals made as a result of last year’s audit.

“This proposal includes measures to protect unweaned animals during transport such as increasing the minimum age and weight for transport, increasing space allowance and foreseeing approval of feeding systems on board,” he maintained.

Van Goethem said these measures protected the welfare of the calves, while allowing the transport of calves to continue.