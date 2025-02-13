A draft European Commission release due later this week signals more convergence and a further capping of farm payments in the next CAP.

The European Commission is to consider the roll-out of “simplified” farm schemes with “streamlined” conditions and inspections when drawing up future CAPs.

The commitment is to come when the Commission publishes its Vision on the Future of Agriculture out to 2040 – its response to last year’s widespread farmer protests – later this week.

In this document, the Commission will lay out its intention to consider the “enhanced use” of CAP payment limits and convergence in a bid to “fairer” target EU farmer incomes supports.

Brussels is to take account of different farm structures of individual member states when reviewing its plans.

The post-2027 CAP will focus on transferring more of the “responsibility and accountability” for meeting EU policy objectives individual member states.

Current cross-compliance rules are to be “simplified”, as further “flexibility” is planned for farmers to carry out their farming activities.

The Commission’s document claims that farmers have responded “positively” to the current CAP’s introduction of one-year eco schemes, stating that future CAPs are to move away “from conditions to incentives”.

Competition

Brussels has said that the EU’s farmers need cuts to red tape to better compete on the global market place and that a “fair and sustainable level playing field” is needed.

“The EU livestock is particularly vulnerable to different shocks and global competition,” a draft of its upcoming publication states.

The Commission is to say that “farmers in the EU are becoming increasingly concerned by unfair global competition” and imported food not meeting EU standards.

In response, it is to come forward with a “line of action” aimed at tackling this competition from sub-EU standard imports over 2025.

While “there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach to competitiveness and sustainability”, it does signal that “technological advancements in feeding strategies will be essential” to cutting emissions from the EU’s livestock.

The draft document calls for “special attention” to be paid to improving nutrient management at farm level, with priority needed for “nutrient pollution hotspots”.

Extensification in regions with “high livestock concentrations” and better use of organic nutrient sources to cut chemical fertiliser use are listed as aspects of addressing farm nutrient challenges.

The document notes that the introduction of new chemistries and biological alternatives to pesticides has “not followed with the same pace as the withdrawal of active ingredients”.

“If this trend continues, it can affect the EU’s ability to ensure food production,” it states.

Pesticides and welfare

The Commission is to pledge to ensure that the “most hazardous pesticides banned in the EU for health and environmental reasons are not allowed back into the EU through imported products".

The Commission goes on to commit to “carefully consider any further ban on pesticides if alternatives are not available within a reasonable timeframe and at reasonable cost” unless human health is threatened.

Getting agreement on the Commission’s proposals to allow new genomic techniques between MEPs and member states is needed to speed up the development of new crop varieties that yield high.

Country of origin labelling rules for agricultural products are to be extended, as will animal welfare labelling on food goods.

Proposals to update the EU’s current animal welfare rules will be revised, including the commitment to “phase out cages and other closed confinement systems”.

“This revision will be based on the latest scientific advice and take into account the socio-economic impact on farmers and the agri-food food chain,” the document said.

Supports and transition periods are on the table for any new animal welfare rules coming down the tracks for EU livestock farmers, it indicates.

Also to be out forward will be the development of a “comprehensive plan” aimed at addressing EU dependence on imported proteins.