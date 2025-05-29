Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture have agreed to deliver an organic show garden at Bloom for the next three years.

The Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia will together showcase their commitment to expanding organic agriculture with a new organic show garden at Bloom 2025.

The show garden - Nature’s Symphony: Celebrating Organic Growth - is designed to educate visitors on the principles of organic production and the advantages of sustainable growing methods.

New data has shown the amount of land being farmed organically has more than tripled since 2021.

In January 2025, 5.5% of agricultural land was being farmed organically, compared with just 1.6% of Irish land being used for organic farming in 2021.

In addition, there are currently about 5,700 farmers utilising organic practices in their farming, compared with 2,000 farmers in 2023.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said this event will display his Department’s target of 10% of Irish agricultural lands being farmed organically by 2030.

“Irish organic agriculture is incredibly important to our economy and I am pleased to see Bord Bia and my Department working together to highlight the sector this year with our collaborative organic show garden at Bloom.”

Bloom

The organic show garden at Bloom 2025 will run from Thursday 29 May 29 to Monday 2 June at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Over the five days of Bloom, visitors will be able to see distinct planting zones within the garden that will showcase organic crops, potatoes and other vegetables in traditional lazy beds, alongside common Irish wild plants and specimen trees.

The show garden, designed by Liat and Oliver Schurmann, will also highlight the importance of biodiversity and how organic practices work in tandem with the environment.

\ Claire Nash

Director of meat, food and beverages at Bord Bia John Murray added that the recent growth in the Irish organic agricultural sector shows a rising interest in organic production at farm level.

“The organic show garden at Bloom aims to promote this growing sector and I encourage attendees of Bloom 2025 to visit the garden to learn more about organic farming and the benefits that it brings to the environment, the economy and the dinner table.”

Garden

The garden will have a number of intimate performance spaces with amphitheatre style seating made from sustainably sourced materials - these will host a series of ad-hoc organic-related performances throughout the weekend.

A number of wild zones within the garden have been purposefully left untamed and these will feature wildflowers and habitats that attract pollinators.

Elements of the show garden will also pay homage to President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, who is the patron of Bloom, his support of organic food production and his dedication to sustainability, creativity and the arts.

