Common sense must apply to the review of EU animal transport rules, Independent Ireland MEP Ciarán Mullooly said during the Joint Committee on Agriculture in Brussels on Thursday morning.

Many MEPs criticised the European Commission's recent proposals to limit animal road journey times and increase space allowances on lorries.

The committee heard that by having fewer calves on board and therefore more lorries on the road, costs could increase by 20% which would ultimately fall back on the consumer.

MEPs also said that allowing animals to have increased space could put them at more risk of being injured due to them being less compact.

Last December, the commission unveiled its plans that would see journeys limited to to eight hours for livestock, with this rising to nine hours if on-board milk is provided.

Animal welfare a priority

Under the proposals, calves would also have to be older than five weeks of age and above 50kg to travel more than 100km.

MEP Mullooly said on Thursday that Irish farmers have always had the welfare of their animals as a priority, and are currently meeting the highest EU welfare regulations that are in force.

"If we didn't do this, it's very simple, our live export business would be out of business. Yes, we have strong economic reasons to get this right because we have been one of the most peripheral regions in Europe, it is essential that we can have proper access to internal EU markets. Our animals are in high demand in Italy, Netherlands, Spain and most recently in Croatia.

"This trade is very important to maintain competition in this sector. But we say today, crucially, we must have the correct balance in this issue between the regulations and the commercial viability and smart regulations can achieve both outcomes," he said.

Compensation

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil MEP Brian Cowen said that while scientific opinions with regard to welfare need to be taken on board, the practicalities also need to be looked at.

In 2022, for example in Ireland live exports were worth €230m to rural Irish communities. "Many of the proposed changes would put this sector in danger of extinction," MEP Barry Cowen said.

Cowen also argued that there should be some compensation in place for farmers to offset the additional cost of transport if these rules are adopted.

Independent MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan argued that the introduction of a veal industry in Ireland would be the best possible solution to calf exports. He also argued that Irish farmers shouldn't have to jump through hoops that Mercosur countries don’t have to.