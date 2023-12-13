A proposal to the Water Quality Working Group could see summer grazing rations on derogation farms limited to 12% protein. \ Philip Doyle

Feed compounders have warned that it will be difficult to get the right balance in the low-protein rations that have been proposed to tackle nitrate levels.

While the feedmills said that dropping the protein content in summer-grazing rations for dairy herds from 15% to 12% was possible, they pointed out that it will be challenging.

One compounder pointed out that ingredients which are commonly used in dairy rations, such as distillers grains, maize gluten, palm kernel and pollard, had protein levels ranging from 28% to 16%.

He said that citrus pulp and beet pulp were among the only ingredients that had protein levels under 10%.

Another compounder said the summer ration was likely to include barley, oats, maize and beet pulp if the proposal to cut protein levels was given the green light.

However, he maintained that pelletising such a ration in an efficient fashion could pose problems.

Compounders also asked what highly-stocked farmers will do if a serious summer drought forced them to feed hay or straw.