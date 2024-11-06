MEP Ciaran Mullooly said he is concerned, as this is not what Irish farmers were told when the Nature Restoration Law was passed. \ Clive Wasson

Concern has been raised over the recently passed Nature Restoration Law and how actions under the law on Irish farms will be funded.

European Commissioner-designate for Agriculture Christophe Hansen said at his confirmation hearing that there is currently no plan in place for a dedicated budget to fund the Nature Restoration Law.

“In the strategic dialogue, the report said that we need extra funding for that. That is, of course, something where I say, okay, that’s good to ask for, but where is the money coming from?” he said.

Hansen added that in the short-term the “underused” Just Transition Fund should be made available to farmers for nature restoration, as it is readily accessible.

The Commissioner-designate added that he would “argue” for a budget to fund the Nature Restoration Law if the opportunity arose.

Concern

MEP Ciaran Mullooly said he is concerned, as this is not what Irish farmers were told when the Nature Restoration Law was passed.

“It has come as a shock to hear the Commissioner-designate state there is no budget.

“I am calling on the Taoiseach to issue urgent clarification on the proposed fund and budget provision that his Government had stated was available when they welcomed the introduction of the Nature Restoration Law.”

Mullooly added that it raises serious questions about the implementation of the Nature Restoration Law and its potential impact on Irish farmers.

When the Nature Restoration Law was passed, a Government statement said a key priority will be to consider national and EU funding opportunities.