The 2018 Strategy for the Future Development of National and Regional Greenways states that “the preferred model for future greenways is to use lands already in the undisputed ownership or control of the State.” \ Karen Mannion

Compulsory purchase orders, privacy and the spread of TB are just some of local farmers' concerns over proposed greenways in west Cork, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

An IFA senior official met with Cork County Council (CCC) to highlight farmers' concerns over the council’s plans to construct three new regional greenways: Cork to Kinsale; west Cork-Skibbereen section; and west Cork-Bandon section.

This proposal was planned in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Speaking following the meeting, IFA infrastructure chair Paul O’Brien said greenways should be predominantly developed on public lands and should avoid private farmlands, where possible.

O’Brien cited the 2018 Strategy for the Future Development of National and Regional Greenways which states that “the preferred model for future greenways is to use lands already in the undisputed ownership or control of the State”.

“The greenways for west Cork do not follow this approach as they are predominantly proposed on private farmlands. This is extremely difficult and causes major disruption to farmers and the agriculture sector.”

Proposals

All three projects are at an early stage of development with the Cork to Kinsale project expected to undertake a third public consultation in the second quarter of 2025.

The west Cork Skibbereen Greenway involves three different sections from Skibbereen to Baltimore, which is 13km long; Skibbereen to Schull which is 23km long; and Skibbereen to Drimoleague, 13km in length.

IFA Munster regional chair Conor O’Leary said the association is opposed to any severance of farms or compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for amenity projects like greenways.

Although the proposals appear to be along old railway lines, O’Leary pointed out that these abandoned railways are now part of private farmlands and are actively farmed with developments.

Concerns

West Cork IFA chair Tadhg Healy said farmers were very concerned over the disease risk for their livestock herds from infrastructural projects, especially in relation to the increased threat from TB.

In addition, Healy said serious concerns were also raised over other issues including privacy; security; litter; and environment.

“Most importantly, the meeting provided the IFA with the opportunity to set out the fears and concerns of farmers regarding the proposed greenways and how they could impact very significantly on farmers, their property and businesses,” added IFA infrastructure chair O’Brien.