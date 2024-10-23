There was a big crowd at the AIB agricultural seminar 'Planning for a Farming Future' in Clonakilty on Tuesday evening.

The inability to complete the midterm review of the current Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) 2022-2025 in a timely fashion could work against Ireland, according to Eddie Burgess, head of Teagasc’s Agricultural Catchments Programme.

Speaking at AIB’s agricultural seminar Planning for a Farming Future in Clonakilty on Tuesday evening, he said the issue was raised by some members of the European Commission who visited Ireland recently.

That delegation was pleased with what they saw on that trip, he said, but some concerns were aired about the lack of progress on the midterm review.

Its completion is a requirement from the Commission, but it is running behind schedule and could be an issue when it comes to discussions on the next NAP, Burgess said.

“[A] midterm review would suggest that it should have been finished halfway through and it’s still ongoing. Halfway through is the end of 2023.

“We’re now coming to the end of 2024 and the full process of doing the midterm review of the current NAP is not yet completed.

Full review

“It needs to be completed if we are seen to be doing what [the] Commission expect us to be doing.

“It doesn’t augur well for us that it is dragging on, because we also need to start the full review of the full NAP in advance of the sixth NAP, which will run for the period 2026 to 2030,” Burgess added.