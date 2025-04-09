The possible use of ACRES scorecards to assess progress in the re-establishment and protection of habitats under the contentious Nature Restoration Law has prompted an angry reaction from farmers.

At a recent forum on the nature restoration plan, Andy Bleasdale of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) indicated that data from ACRES scorecards, EIPs and LIFE projects could possibly be used to evaluate progress in restoring habitats.

“So, the baseline is set by the science but the work done in terms of restoration - and that is a whole variety of different means, but in the farming context through ACRES scorecards and co-operation projects and EIPs and LIFE projects - should all count towards restoration in my view,” Bleasdale told the stakeholder forum.

Reservations

However, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has expressed “serious reservations” that the “controversial ACRES scorecard” could be used as a reference point in the future assessment of farmers’ actions.

“Article 4(6) of the law details the need for habitats to show continuous improvement until a good condition is reached, while it also details the need to ensure that habitats don’t regress,” INHFA president Vincent Roddy explained.

“On this basis, the ACRES scorecard could be the stick that will be used to beat farmers with, long after ACRES has been consigned to history,” he added. Under the law, each country will have to commit at least 20% of its total land area towards nature restoration.

“This will involve large areas of farmland in Ireland’s case,” Roddy argued.