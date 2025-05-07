Every year contractors face the same challenge of recruiting enough drivers to get them through the silage season. This year is no different in terms of availability as drivers become harder to come by.

However, contractors have said that a good driver is worth paying more for, with some of the more experienced ones earning €30/hour.

Alex Butler from Co Westmeath said that help is definitely hard to get but overall highly trained lads are few and far between.

“It’s definitely a restricting part of the business; there’s always more work you could be taking on but if you haven’t the labour to do it, it’s just not possible.

“A lot of young lads are going on to do trades and you wouldn’t blame them. Other lads can pull €800 per week out of driving a lorry for a lot less hours.

“Often times the lad who is absolutely stone mad to drive tractors isn’t actually the fella you want. [You want those] that are that little bit more switched on. For our summer work those are the guys we rely on.

“It’s not like years ago when tractors were worth a lot less – we’d prefer to leave the tractor sitting in the yard than to have someone driving it that we weren’t happy with.

“Even for silage we will probably end up at some stage hiring people in with their own gear to do stuff like drawing in because it’s just too hard to get people you can trust.

“The amount of capable young lads are getting fewer and fewer, they just don’t have the experience. The young lads are just not on the farms and it’s a bit scary.

“This year I can only think of about two or three farms out doing work – those young lads in 20 – or 30-years’ time will be wiping the floor because there are no other young lads doing that kind of work.

“Then on the other hand if you’re able to go off and get €90,000 a year for sitting in an office sure why wouldn’t you.

“You’d do a lot of work on a farm to get €90,000 back.”

‘Compared to years ago, it’s hard to get lads’

Damien Dunne, Tipperary

“I’m actually lucky enough now I’m not too bad for drivers this year – all my drivers are still with me.

“I’ve actually had the same lads every year for the last number of years. But there’s definitely not as many drivers around compared to years ago though, it’s harder to get lads.

“All the good drivers are taken up and they’re all on good money where they are – they’re not going to leave. It’s very important if you have a good lad to look after them or they won’t stick around.”

If you want experience you have to pay for it, says Limerick contractor

Noel Duggan, Limerick

“In terms of labour, it’s actually my best year ever.

“We were always doing baling but we’re doing harvester silage this year and I reckon it’s easier to get trailer men for harvesters than it is to get men for baler outfits.

“Now that might only be my own theory.

“In general, it’s hard to get good drivers and it’s hard to keep onto them.

“They’ve a big premium following them now, if you want the experienced lads you have to pay it.

“The problem is you have novices coming in looking for big money as well and they’re not worth it whereas a good man is ok at any price.

“They do a better-quality job and they’re better to mind machines.

“Once a farmer sees the same man coming to do their work every year, they’re a lot happier.

“There are young lads there and they’re playing farming simulator on their phones and think they can come on then and sit up on a tractor.

“It’s not that easy.

“Most tractors now are starting at €150,000 or €200,000 and then you put an implement on the back of them [making them worth much more].

“You’d need a lot of trust in them.

“The better drivers are looking for between €20 and €30 an hour and you’ve a few who’d ask for more too.

“The pool of drivers that every contractor has to pick from is getting smaller you see and that’s driving up the money.

Driver pool

“The modern housewife is now more interested in making sure their children are educated and getting them into good office jobs.

“This is making the pool of drivers very small.

“Every contractor you’d talk to is roaring for help and at the end of the day there’s only so much you can pay someone.

“You still have to replace machinery and you have to be able to buy diesel.

“I’m lucky I’ve three sons and a brother.

“You need a selection of good men around you to make it all work,” Duggan said.