Planning documents show that John Paul Magnier and Katherine Wachman own the farm and buildings.

Tipperary County Council has granted permission for the demolition of a farm building complex by a Coolmore-linked company.

The Magnier family bought 64ac of land at Parkville, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for almost €38,000/ac at auction in March 2024. Planning documents show that John Paul Magnier and Katherine Wachman own the farm and buildings.

Melclon Unlimited, a Coolmore-linked company, submitted a planning application last September to demolish an abandoned dwelling and an open store enclosing a courtyard on this land.

The local authority received over 30 submissions in relation to this application, calling for the farm buildings to be retained.

Before a decision was to be made, the county council ordered that a bat survey should be carried out. The survey found no evidence of recent bat activity in either of the two buildings.

On Wednesday 16 April, Tipperary County Council granted permission to demolish the farm building under four conditions.

Response

Alan Moore, spokesperson for Hedgerows Ireland, told the Irish Farmers Journal that the groups protesting this demolition will be making an appeal against this decision.

“Hedgerows Ireland and the Save Parkville Group will follow due process and make a submission to An Bord Pleanala while continuing to request a meeting with John Magnier to ask him to reconsider his demolition plans and to allow an expert survey and renovation plan to be carried out.

“We believe that the farm buildings have great potential and could be a fantastic feature with many possible uses and which could benefit the community and complement some other good work done by Coolmore in Tipperary.”

