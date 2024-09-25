A Coolmore-linked company is seeking planning permission to demolish a derelict dwelling and farm buildings on a farm the Magnier family purchased in March.

The 64ac farm at Parkville made almost €38,000/ac at auction and, given its location near Clonmel, is believed to have development potential.

Following the sale, the farm was the subject of a public appeal by Hedgerows Ireland to John Magnier to conserve and protect the “ancient hedgerows, the wildflower meadows, the mature trees, the duck pond, the walled garden and the beautiful stone courtyard farm buildings”.

A planning application lodged in the last week shows that the farm is now owned by John Paul (JP) Magnier and his sister Katherine Wachman.

The application, submitted by Melclon Unlimited, is to demolish an abandoned dwelling and an open store enclosing a courtyard. They are considered to be in “poor condition and dangerous” by the consulting engineer on the project.