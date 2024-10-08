The Killough Solar team said it would like to tell locals about the planned solar farm, talk about why the location was chosen and the benefits the solar farm will have for the community.

Coolmore Stud is to seek planning permission to develop a 247ac solar farm at Killough Castle, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

It is planned that solar panels will cover approximately 247ac of the 610ac land holding which is set back from public roads and bordered by over 120ac of woodland.

There is also a large open quarry with hedgerows and provision for wildlife and biodiversity, according to the company.

The proposed 100MW Killough Solar project will produce enough power for 25,000 homes.

Coolmore acquired Killough Castle earlier this year for an unknown sum. However, the guide price for the property was €5.5m or €11,677/ac. It consists of a castle dating back to the 1400s and is set on almost 500ac.

The development, called Killough Solar, is being led by Coolmore in co-operation with Temporis Investment Management, specialists in the renewable energy and clean technology sectors.

Landscape protection

"At the heart of our development is best-in-class environmental, archaeological and landscape protection.

"Killough Solar will also contribute to Coolmore's own green ambitions, further strengthening its environmental and sustainability initiatives," a letter to the local community said this week.

It will also apply for permission to supply renewable energy to the national grid and Killough Solar said that the solar farm would be a “quick build, low-impact construction, that is expected to take less than 18 months”.

Public information and consultation clinics will be held in Killough Castle over the coming weeks and will run until November 2024.

The Killough Solar team said it would like to tell locals about the planned solar farm, talk about why the location was chosen and the benefits the solar farm will have for the community.

It will also welcome locals' views at the clinics which will take place on Saturday 12 and 19 October from 11am to 3pm.

Subject to planning and a successful outcome in a future Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction, a community benefit fund will be established, likely contributing over €3m over a 16.5-year period.