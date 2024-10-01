The survey will cover topics such as grass bio refining and anaerobic digestion to help turn grass and slurry into valuable products and energy.

Farmers in Cork and Kerry are being invited to share their perspectives on innovations that go beyond traditional food production, including the creation of bioenergy and other bio-based products.

Teagasc, in collaboration with University College Dublin (UCD) and BiOrbic, has launched an online survey to gather farmers’ views on technologies.

Teagasc’s head of agrifood business and spatial analysis professor Maeve Henchion said farmers' perspectives are important to the future of innovation.

“Even farmers who may not become suppliers should have a say in how these technologies develop, as they will have wider impacts on the sector.

“This knowledge is essential in developing sustainable land management policies and an enabling environment for innovation that considers the specific needs and priorities of farmers.

"It is also vital for ensuring a just transition - one that leads to a climate-neutral economy while securing the future and livelihoods of farmers.”

Aims

The survey will cover topics such as grass biorefining and anaerobic digestion to help turn grass and slurry into valuable products and energy.

The organisers said the primary aim of the initiative is to gather insights from farmers to help shape the future of these bio-based technologies.

The survey can be taken confidentially online and will take around 20 minutes to complete.

Director of the UCD Earth Institute professor Eoin O’Neill said the study focuses on Cork and Kerry to get an in-depth perspective in one particular region.

“It complements a parallel study on citizens' perspectives in these counties,” he said.

“Overall, our research is interested in supporting the development of technologies that not only enable us to reach environmental targets, but also enhances economic viability and contributes positively to society at large.”