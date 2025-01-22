A status red wind warning is in place for Co Cork from 2am until 10am Friday morning. \ Donal O' Leary

The dairy clearance sale due to take place at Corrin Mart on Friday morning has been moved due to the weather.

The sale will now take place at 4pm on Thursday 23 January before the full effects of storm Éowyn come into force.

A status red wind warning is in place for Co Cork from 2am until 10am Friday morning, with Met Éireann warning of extremely dangerous conditions.

The complete dairy clearance sale on behalf of John Condon, Cullane, Ballylanders, Co Limerick, consists of 50 head of British Friesian-type young cows.

Skibbereen

Cork Marts has also pushed back the start time for Skibbereen Mart this Friday. The sale will now commence at the later time of 2pm, with intakes open at 11am.