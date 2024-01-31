Cork Marts will charge farmers for any calves that go unsold through their six mart centres this spring.

Cork Marts will be charging farmers €5/head for any calf that remains unsold at calf sales across their six sales centres this spring.

Letters communicating this message will be arriving to their farmer customers in the coming days.

A copy of the letter, seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, states: “Any calves that go through the ring and are ‘unsold’ will have to be collected by the seller or their agent at the end of the sale and will incur a handling charge of €5 per head.”

Signage reminding patrons of this new policy will be placed at the calf intake areas in Bandon, Cahir, Corrin, Dungarvan, Macroom and Skibbereen marts.

“We will be vigilant at our intake points to ensure that all calves presented for sale are ‘fit for sale’.

“If mart staff deem calves too weak for presentation for sale, then they will not be accepted for sale.”

In 2023, the group traded 87,930 calves across its six sales centres and with calf slaughter being phased out in 2024, this measure is seen as a move by Cork Marts to discourage farmers from abandoning calves at premises.

Negative media attention

Cork Marts told customers that following negative media attention last year, calf sales could come under more scrutiny in 2024.

The letter also states that demand is greatest for calves over 50kg.

The mart reminded farmers of the 11-day minimum age limit for mart sales and 14-day minimum age for export in the communication.